476 Andalucian Students in Isolation After Trip in Mallorca

THE president of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, said this Friday, June 25, that 476 young Andalucians are currently in isolation after the end-of-year trips to Mallorca, where the participation of young people from various autonomous communities in various activities and festivals has sparked a major coronavirus outbreak.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, speaking to the media during a visit to the Granada town of Huescar, Moreno pointed out that the young people who made the trips have been located and are currently in isolation. The Junta sources have added that PCR testing has already begun on these young people, as they are considered close contacts of contagion cases during that trip to Mallorca.

The president has expressed his concern about these end-of-year trips and has indicated that the “good news” that the central government intends to give about the situation of the pandemic and that it does not correspond to reality is generating a feeling of “false security in the population and that there are citizens who do not take security measures and tend to relax”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In this sense, concern has been shown about the decision of the central government to suppress the use of the mask in outdoor spaces from this Saturday, June 26, when great caution is still required, so that it has asked citizens when possible they continue to use it outdoors because it has been proven to be a fundamental measure to prevent the spread of the virus.