Warning of New Malicious Email Campaign Pretending to Be Vodafone.

A warning has been released of a new malicious email campaign pretending to be from Vodafone.

The National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE), which is based in Spain’s Leon has discovered a new dodgy email which tries to install malware on your device. The phishing email pretends to be from Vodafone.

According to the Internet Security Office (OSI), which reports to INCIBE, the phishing email contains two links. The links are supposed to take you to an invoice which has not been paid but in fact they take you to file meant to infect your device. This is a form of malware.

If you have received one of these emails but only clicked on the link to download the file you could still be safe. In this case it is essential that you find the file and delete it. The phishing email should then be deleted or sent to the trash too.

According to the OSI, if you have clicked on the link, download the file and opened or executed the file then you could be in trouble and your device could be infected. In this case users should run a scan of their device with up-to-date anti-virus software.

INCIBE offer a support service for users who are not sure how to remove malware and need assistance.

