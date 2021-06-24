Velez-Malaga Launches Environmental Campaign.

Velez-Malaga launches recycling campaign in the hotel and catering industry.

The town hall of Velez-Malaga is working with the Provincial Consortium of RSU Malaga in a bid to improve glass recycling in Velez-Malaga. This excellent new campaign will see over 600 establishments in the hospitality industry visited between June and August. These visits will help promote the glass recycling in the industry and this is needed to help businesses comply with current rules for appropriate waste management.

The glass recycling campaign was launched in Torre del Mar, and the event was attended by the first deputy mayor of Velez-Malaga, Jesus Perez Atencia, the Councillor for the Environment, Antonio Ariza, and the manager of the Provincial Consortium of Urban Waste, Angel Castillo, Angel Castillo.

Speaking of the town’s commitment to the environment Perez Atencia said: “the municipality of Velez-Malaga is a municipality committed to the environment, where we carry out sustainable work and where we want to emphasize the work of awareness. That is why today we are presenting the new campaign that the Town Hall of Velez-Malaga is adhering to in order to promote the recycling of glass containers in the hotel and catering industry”.

The mayor also said: “our town, which bases much of its business sector in the service sector, cannot ignore aspects as important as recycling. And that is where we have to focus our efforts. That is why through this campaign surveys and other actions will be carried out in the hotel and catering industry to find out their glass recycling habits and adapt resources to their needs”.

Antonio Ariza, the councillor for the Environment, commented on the summer visits and said: “in this new campaign more than 600 establishments will be visited between June and August to promote the recycling of glass packaging waste in the hotel and catering industry, facilitate their work, and thus comply with current legislation that requires these large generators to properly manage their waste”.

