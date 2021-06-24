Three Medals For The Gymcosta Club In The Andalucian Promises Championship.

THE rhythmic gymnastics competition took place last weekend at the Palacio de los Deportes de Dos Hermanas (Sevilla), where they won a silver medal and two bronze medals.

The Second Phase of the Andalucian Rhythmic Gymnastics Promises took place on June 19 and 20 at the Palacio de los Deportes de Dos Hermanas (Sevilla), an important championship for gymnasts of this level which drew participants from throughout the region.

The Gymcosta club is proud of the work shown by all its gymnasts on the mat after such a difficult season. The team presented seven sets, with gymnasts from Nerja, Torrox and Almuñecar.

The Prebenjamín B group – Sara Pulido, Julia Alonso, África García, Franchezca Diazzi and Emma Toro took the bronze medal and finished third in Andalucia.

The Alevín C teams – Estela García, Patricia López, Marta Rivas, Ariana Recio and Valeria Recio were third in Andalucia, winning the bronze medal.

The Cadet C team – Paola Navarez, Alba Nieto, Ela Amanda Cotelo, Lucia Franquelo and Julia Pendón were runners-up in Andalucia and silver medalists after taking second place.

The Alevín C team – María Bueno, Zenaida Lopez, Ekaterina Cordero, Cristina Ramos and Irina Salado competed against 30 teams in their category and came 13th.

The Alevín B team – María Escobar, Martina Martín, Irene Dominguez, Ana Arrabal and Mariana Muñoz were 15th out of the 23 participating teams.

The Cadete B team – Sofia Gertser, Carla Diaz, Alexandra Muñoz, Marina Garcia and Angela Galiano finished in 10th place, in a category in which 19 teams participated.

The Alevin A team – Alegra Rodriguez, Olivia Nuevo, Valeria Calado, Irache Padilla and Salma Zouhair were seventh among the 12 teams in their category.

After learning the results, Zuzana Hanzlová, the coordinator of the Gymcosta club, expressed her satisfaction with the outcome and the hard work and effort of both the gymnasts and their families, a crucial support.

Additionally, she complimented her technical coaching staff, which includes Mara José Garca Santiago, Carla Quirantes Lopez, and Merle Bonnen.

Now it’s time to begin on the Promises finale, which will take place in December.

