Shooting Of Turtle Doves Banned In Spain

SHOOTING Of Turtle Doves Has Been Banned In Spain



An estimated 900,000 turtle doves are shot by hunters each year in Spain, which has led to almost all of the Spanish autonomous communities placing a one-year ban on the shooting of these birds as they fly across the country during their 2021 migration flight route from sub-Saharan Africa in Spring and Autumn.

In Britain, the turtle dove is the endangered species of all the breeding birds, with reports claiming that there are as few as 2,000 pairs of them left, and globally, the species is also in danger of extinction, and scientists have urged that a four-year should ban be put in place to cover their entire route which includes Portugal, Malta, Italy, and France.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It has been shown by population modelling that if the hunting of the turtle dove was halted in Western Europe then an annual increase in their numbers of around five per cent could result, but it is also said that in reality, the main long-term reason for the decline in numbers is that of agricultural intensification reducing their food availability, as they normally thrive on the seeds of annual wildflowers which have been virtually eradicated by modern herbicides.

Head of global species recovery at the RSPB, Dr Andy Evans, said, “This is a really positive step from Spanish authorities because Spain is a key country on the migration route of the species. Hunting exacerbates the problems for these birds caused by agricultural changes, but both problems need to be tackled in order to save the turtle dove. By stopping hunting, turtle doves are given a better chance to recover”.

Spanish Ornithological Society, SEO BirdLife, although welcoming the news, said that it was not enough, and that Spain should take the step of adding the bird to its list of endangered species, to prevent it from being hunted in the future as reported by theguardian.com.

___________________________________________________________ Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.