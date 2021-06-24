Ryanair Furious Over Lack Of Covid Digital Certs in Ireland

Ryanair yesterday launched a blistering attack on Ireland’s Transport Minister Eamonn Ryan who has not yet reopened Ireland to air travel.

The low-cost airline, Ireland’s biggest carrier, called on Minister Ryan to clarify why, when 18 other EU countries are now issuing the Digital Green Cert, he has failed to do so for Ireland’s vaccinated citizens.

British visitors arriving by air must quarantine for 10 days, but Ryanair pointed out that if they were to fly into Belfast instead, they can drive across the border from Northern Ireland with no restrictions whatsoever.

Ryanair’s Eddie Wilson said on June 23, “With less than 50 Covid patients in our hospitals, and less than 20 in our ICU’s, Ireland continues to delay the recovery of aviation and tourism due to the bogus and non-medical fears about a Delta variant in the UK which is not resistant to vaccines. It is time for Minister Ryan to wake up and roll out the EU Digital Cert at least for those Irish citizens who have been double vaccinated, and this can be switched on today! Negative PCR tests and Covid recoveries can be added later.

“It is bizarre and inexplicable that Irish vaccinated citizens are not free to travel without restrictions to/from the EU, even when Ireland has fully vaccinated all of its vulnerable groups, and our Covid case numbers continue to dwindle to nothing, and even these declining case numbers, are occurring in the under 35-year-old category who are mainly asymptomatic and don’t suffer serious illness or hospitalisations.

“With less than 50 people in our hospitals and less than 20 in our ICU’s, it is time for Minister Ryan to take immediate action to open the UK Common Travel Area, and immediately switch on Ireland’s EU Digital Green Cert, as 18 other EU countries now have, well before July 1,” he added.

