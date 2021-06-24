Rincon Brings Music To The Elderly In Residences As A Form Of Therapy.

A tour of performances by the Municipal Music Band ‘Feel the Music, Feel the Life’ will take place over the next few weeks.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Rincon de la Victoria Town Council’s Social Welfare Department has organised a series of music performances for the municipality’s elderly residences, which will feature the Municipal Band.

Elena Aguilar (Cs), the town council’s second deputy mayor and councillor for social welfare expressed her satisfaction “for launching this musical initiative for the benefit of our elderly locals who live in residences and whose purpose is to enjoy an afternoon benefiting from all of music’s therapeutic properties.”

Clara Perles (Cs), Councillor for Culture, also expressed appreciation for the Municipal Band’s “collaboration and participation in the musical project for the elderly.”

Javier Pérez, president of the Asociación Msico-Cultural Banda de Msica Rincón de la Victoria, has commented on the musical repertoire that will be performed, stating that it will “concentrate on pleasant soundtrack compositions according to the tastes and requests of the senior citizens.”

Siente la Msica, siente la Vida’ will commence at 18:00 on Friday, 9 July at the Almudena Residence in Rincón de la Victoria.

The BOFER Residence will be featured on Saturday, July 17th, at 18:00.

On Saturday 24 July at 17:00, the tour will conclude with the Mara Inmaculada Residence in Rincón de la Victoria.

Aguilar has emphasized the numerous benefits of music on a cognitive, emotional, and physical level for people. Particularly children, the elderly, and those who are dependent. Benefits inclue; activating neurons and improving learning, improving our mood through an increase in serotonin, assisting us in expressing emotions and encouraging communication.

“This is a fabulous opportunity to go a step further and reverse the situation that the elderly have suffered during the Coronavirus pandemic, encouraging them with music that serves to heal the body and mind,” says the Councillor for the Elderly, Elena Aguilar, ensuring that “this initiative ‘Feel the Music, Feel the Life’ has come to stay in our social and cultural agenda with the aim of bringing music to all people who for one reason or another wish to enjoy it,” she concludes.

As reported by Axarquia Plus