Prince George knows he will be king and that he is treated differently because of it.

Prince William and Kate Middleton told Prince George that he will be King of England “sometime around his seventh birthday” and despite trying to give him as normal childhood as possible, George has already realised he is treated differently from his siblings, a royal author has claimed.

Royal author Robert Lacey, who released a new chapter of his updated book Battle of Brothers, said William and Kate wanted to break the news to George at a “controlled moment of their choice”.

“William has not revealed to the world how and when he broke the big news to his son. Maybe one day George will tell us the story himself. But sometime around the boy’s seventh birthday in the summer of 2020 it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince’s life of future royal ‘service and duty’ would particularly involve,” he wrote.

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl said the fact that George gets to spend more time with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles makes him understand he is different from Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, despite the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s efforts to treat their children the same.

