Prince George Knows He Will Be King

By
Deirdre Tynan
-
0
Prince George is third in line to the throne.

Prince George knows he will be king and that he is treated differently because of it.

Prince William and Kate Middleton told Prince George that he will be King of England “sometime around his seventh birthday” and despite trying to give him as normal childhood as possible, George has already realised he is treated differently from his siblings, a royal author has claimed.

Royal author Robert Lacey, who released a new chapter of his updated book Battle of Brothers, said William and Kate wanted to break the news to George at a “controlled moment of their choice”.

“William has not revealed to the world how and when he broke the big news to his son. Maybe one day George will tell us the story himself. But sometime around the boy’s seventh birthday in the summer of 2020 it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince’s life of future royal ‘service and duty’ would particularly involve,” he wrote.

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl said the fact that George gets to spend more time with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles makes him understand he is different from Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, despite the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s efforts to treat their children the same.

Deirdre Tynan
Deirdre Tynan is an award-winning journalist who enjoys bringing the best in news reporting to Spain’s largest English-language newspaper, Euro Weekly News. She has previously worked at The Mirror, Ireland on Sunday and for news agencies, media outlets and international organisations in America, Europe and Asia. A huge fan of British politics and newspapers, Deirdre is equally fascinated by the political scene in Madrid and Sevilla. She moved to Spain in 2018 and is based in Jaen.

