Positive Covid Results For 354 Students Returning From School Breaks In Mallorca

Students from at least five autonomous communities have shown positive Covid test results after they all returned from various end-of-year school trips to the Balearic island of Mallorca.

According to the Ministry of Health, all the students had one thing in common, that they had gone on school trips to Mallorca between June 12 and 20, and has called a meeting today, Thursday 24, with the autonomies involved, to review the situation among 354 young people from the Valencian Community, Madrid, the Basque Country, Murcia, and Aragon, while Galicia is still studying whether their cases are connected with any visit to Mallorca.

To enter the Balearic Islands, travellers from the bulk of the autonomous regions must produce a negative PCR test, or a negative antigen test, but travellers from the Valencian Community, Murcia, Galicia, Extremadura, Ceuta and Melilla, where cases are either on, or below, 50 per 100,000 inhabitants within 15 days, do not need to show a negative test on entry.

According to the Epidemiology Service, the young people met on the island during a study trip, mixing with each other and participating in different mass events, but the Balearic Health Ministry has pointed out that there is no evidence that they have generated any outbreak locally within the community.

Madrid has registered the highest number of positive results, where the Ministry of Health has reported 245 confirmed cases and more than 450 isolated contacts between partners of young people who have tested positive. A spokesman for Madrid town hall explained that the students had stayed in Mallorca between June 11 and 18, and, as there are several affected communities, the coordination of the outbreak is being handled by the Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES).

49 positives have been detected in the Basque Country, among young people from Gipuzkoa who travelled to Mallorca, and the Ministry of Health is doing a screening of around 300 people, specifically, young people from Gipuzkoa who recently returned from Palma de Mallorca, belonging to various educational centres in San Sebastian, with the trip organised privately by the students themselves.

Aragon Ministry of Health reported the detection of 10 positive cases from a group of 15 people who traveled to Mallorca from June 12 to 18, from Alcañiz, and the Valencian Community, reported 32 infected students from different Valencian institutes who made an end-of-year high school trip to Mallorca by ferry on June 12, while the Epidemiology Service of the Region of Murcia has reported 18 positive cases with a history of travel to Mallorca, as reported by El Pais.

