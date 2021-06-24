Play the Benidorm game

DURING lockdown, Derek Watters decided to send Benidorm to all those who could no longer go there themselves.

With time on his hands, he was inspired to invent a boardgame for all the family where players start out as tourists, find jobs, work as extras or become a TV celebrity.

The game has elements of Monopoly but Snakes and Ladders, too, and players can either end up living the dream or sleeping on the Levante beach.

Derek’s Benidorm-based events, promotions and advertising company saw its income go to zero on March 14 when all bars and restaurants had to close.

With very little money – €300 to be exact – Derek devoted his time and energy to designing and producing the boardgame.

“Without the friends who have assisted me in different ways, I wouldn’t be here today. Although I did most of it on my own, I couldn’t have done it without their help along the way,” he declared.

The game is available online from www.benidormgame.com and to order from some businesses in Benidorm.

Derek is also donating 10 per cent of all profits to charity.

“The charity we have chosen for the short to medium term is the Benidorm Food Bank, a worthy and much-needed resource in these times,” he said.