Oxygen Cylinders Discovered in the Tenerife Search for Tomás Gimeno and Anna.

During the Tenerife search for Tomás Gimeno and Anna, two small oxygen cylinders have been discovered.

The team carrying out the search for Gimeno and his daughter Anna have discovered two small oxygen cylinders according to Europa press. The cylinders are believed to belong to the father of Anna and Olivia.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Sadly, the body of six-year-old Olivia Gimeno was discovered on June 10. The search operation had begun when the girl’s mother had reported that her ex-partner Gimeno had not returned the girls to her care. She reported this to the Guardia Civil on April 27.

The oceanographic vessel ‘Ángeles Alvariño’ has been searching for some time now and on June 10, two sports bags were discovered on the seabed. One of them was broken and empty but tragically the other bag contained young Olivia’s body, as reported Europa Press.

A few days before this a marine robot from the ship had discovered an oxygen cylinder along with a blanket in the search area

Anselmo Pestana, the government delegate in the Canary Islands, still hopes that evidence or more clues could still be found but has stated that time needs to be given for the ‘Ángeles Alvariño’ ship to continue the search.

Pestana spoke on the possibility of discovering more bodies and said: “It was already difficult to find clues and Olivia was found, which was unprecedented. It will be extraordinary if anything else is found”.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.