O2 To Re-Introduce Roaming Charges In Europe

British mobile phone company, O2, has said it will re-introduce roaming charges for customers who use their phones while travelling in the EU.

A CHARGE of £3.50 will come into force on August 2 on each gigabyte (GB) used over 25GB.

Roaming charges were scrapped in the EU in 2017 and O2 said after Brexit it did not intend to re-introduce them.

The EU scrapped roaming charges across its member states in 2017 after the European Commission said that they amounted to a “market failure”.

In an email to customers, O2 said, “As your monthly UK data allowance is over 25GB, you can still use your data in our Europe Zone. But it’s now subject to a Roaming Limit of 25GB. Once you’ve reached this limit, you’ll be charged an additional cost of £3.50/GB.”

A spokesperson for O2 said, “Less than 1 per cent of our Pay Monthly customers reach anywhere near 25GB during occasional travel to Europe. If a customer’s UK monthly data allowance is over 25GB, from August 2 they will have a Roaming Limit of 25GB when roaming in our Europe Zone.

“This means they can use up to 25GB of their allowance at no extra cost – we’ll text them if they get close to the limit, and again if they reach it. A customer can still use data if they reach our Roaming Limit, but will be charged £3.50/GB,” the spokesperson added.

