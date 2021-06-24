Northern Ireland Adds Balearics To Green List, UK Likely To Follow Suit

The Balearic Islands, Malta and Madeira have been added to Northern Ireland’s green list, and the UK is likely to follow suit.

The Balearic Islands and Malta have been added to Northern Ireland’s green list. Portugal, which was demoted to the amber list following the last review, stays there but Madeira has been included.

Northern Ireland added the Balearics, Malta and some Caribbean islands to its travel green list for a total of 16 potential holiday destinations as of June 30. The Northern Ireland list was released ahead of the list from London in a move that is likely to have irritated Westminster. Shapp’s statement had been schedule for 5pm BST but is currently running more than two hours late.

The next travel list update is scheduled for July 19, and again on August 9.

This is breaking news story, please check back for more details later.

