Nerja Becomes The Provincial Capital Of Karate This Weekend

TWO karate events will be held this weekend, June 26 and 27, in Nerja.

This morning, June 24, the Sports Councillor, Daniel Rivas, and the president of the Axarquia AKA Karate Association, Juan Gallardo, announced two karate events that are being held this weekend in Nerja. The first of them, on Saturday, June 26, will take place the XXIX Provincial Circuit of Karate Diputacion de Malaga, and on Sunday, June 27, the XXV Championship of Karate Promises “Nerja Gym”. Both events will be held at the Sierra Almijara Covered Pavilion starting at 10.30am.

Rivas highlighted the return of karate sporting events to the municipality, which “are going to turn Nerja into the provincial capital of karate this weekend.” The councillor also explained that “as in past editions, from the Council of Sports of the Town Council we have collaborated in the organisation of these events, with the aim of continuing to promote this sporting activity among the young people of the town.”

The president of the Axarquia Karate Association, Juan Gallardo, has reported that the format of these events is smaller than in past editions, with fewer competitors, due to the pandemic situation. However, athletes from all over the province of Malaga will meet, but also from the province of Jaén, among others, who will compete in different types of combat and katas.

Both have ended by encouraging residents and visitors to come this weekend to the Sierra Almijara Pavilion, learn about the work that is carried out by the Kárate Axarquia Association and can enjoy this sporting show, remembering that the capacity will be limited and will be must comply with all health measures against the coronavirus.

