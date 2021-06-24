BRITISH transport company National Express takes over bus company in Granada, Transportes Rober (Rober) in Spain at a cost of €13 million.

The acquisition of Rober, which has operated the urban bus contract in Granada for more than 20 years, represents a further step in consolidating the regional and urban bus markets, a strategy which Alsa (which it also owns) has successfully executed in Galicia, the Basque Region and Leon amongst others.

Granada is a major hub for long haul connections and builds on ALSA’s existing urban business in Almeria and regional services, consolidating the group’s leadership position in Andalucia with a combined fleet of 650 vehicles and 1,900 employees.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



ALSA, in partnership with Repsol, has started the first pilot test in Spain with HVO, a fuel with zero net emissions.

Twelve buses from the Bilbobus fleet will circulate during the next four months through Bilbao, using advanced biofuels made from waste.

HVO is an advanced biofuel that meets the sustainability certifications required by the European Union Renewable Energy Directive and is considered a net zero emissions fuel.

The product meets all the technical requirements that guarantee its use in existing vehicles in the Bilbobus fleet, operated by Alsa, without the need for any modifications to the engines.

The project will deliver an approximate reduction of 300 tons of CO2 during the period of the pilot, which aims to demonstrate that advanced biofuels produced from waste are part of the solution to achieve sustainability objectives for transport in Spain.

Thank you for reading ‘National Express takes over bus company in Granada.’