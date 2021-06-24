Nacho Pérez Predicted As New Coach For Velez CF.

The big question for Velez Club Football supporters is who will take over the white bench from Juan Carlos Gómez.

It’s odd that the Vivar Téllez club is announcing signings without stating who will occupy the Vélez bench, but AxarquiaPlus has heard that the best candidate is Nacho Pérez, who has not been named yet due to his current position as coach of Málaga Juvenil, which is still in competition.

The Malagasy side will compete in the Champions Cup in Marbella this weekend after defeating Athletic Bilbao.

Nacho, as he has always been called in the football world, comes from a football family; he is the son of Nacho Pérez Fras, a former CD Málaga player, and the nephew of Juan Carlos Pérez, another former Malaga player.

Nacho was a member of the Blue and Whites’ development academy and was loaned to Levante before joining Málaga CF in the 2005-06 season. Nacho went on to have a lengthy professional career with clubs like as Getafe, Real Sociedad, Málaga, and most notably Real Betis, where he spent five seasons.

