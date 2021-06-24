Mother Arrested in Sevilla for Abandoning Daughter to Go for a Drink

THE National Police have arrested a woman in Sevilla for the crime of abandonment of a minor. The arrested woman, when she was located, said that after working she stayed having a drink and had no one to leave her daughter with.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, the Police learned of the events at 12:40 am on June 24, when a national police patrol was commissioned by the 091 Room to a block of flats on Calle Carlos Marx in Sevilla and where apparently a neighbour stated that a 7-year-old girl was wandering alone in the common areas of the building.

The officers, after contacting the detained individual and another neighbour with whom the minor was found, were informed that the girl had lived with her mother and older brother in an apartment in the block for three years. They informed the officers that for a month they have observed that the minor wanders alone through the common areas of the building at different times of the day and night, that she does not attend class, is in a situation of abandonment, and bruises are visible on her legs.

One of the neighbours told the officers that she sometimes bathes the girl and that she goes to her house to eat when she is hungry. Once the officers met with the minor, she was nervous, refusing to provide information about the whereabouts of her mother and brother, stating that she wants to go home and declared that she lives alone.

After steps were taken by the officers to locate the mother of the minor, a telephone number of a person who had rented the house to the mother was located and she provided her contact telephone number and was later located in the Gran Plaza at around 02:00 a.m, telling the police that she had left work at 3:00 p.m. and that she needed to relax with a drink.

Given the circumstances for the crime of abandonment of a minor and the girl was subsequently put into foster care.