More Than Half Of Spain Has Received At least One Vaccine

More than 37.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccinations have been delivered in Spain as of June 23.

More than half of Spain’s residents have received at least one and more than 31.9 per cent have received both as the country broke its own previously set record for administering the largest number of vaccines in one day on June 11.

Yesterday, more than 680,000 people had a jab, more than the 654,000 injections administered on June 11.

More than 80 per cent people aged 40 or older have had one injection and 47 per cent have had both.

The government’s goal is to have 33 million people vaccinated in Spain by the end of August, and the country remains on track to have 25 million people with both doses by July 19.

Currently, all those over 80 years of age are fully vaccinated, as well as 96.4 per cent of those aged between 70 and 79-years-old. Of those aged from 50 to 59-years-old, 59.5 per cent have had both doses. Just over 34 per cent of 60 to 69-years-old have also had both doses.

Spain has received a total of 41,249,455 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far this year.

