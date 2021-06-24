‘THE clapping from the fans is now louder than the booing’; triumphantly declare the supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement. Well bully for them I say.

What this reaction does in fact reveal is that this shadowy organisation is managing to cause more division and disruption among the public than ever. It’s the oldest Marxist trick in the book – divide and conquer.

Setting half the public against the other, or having one team taking the knee whilst the opposing side abstains, is not helping diversity and integration; it is creating gulfs so wide it is feeding the seeds of animosity like never before.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Take one example of the damage the ‘woke’ influence and attitude is having on the general populace.

A few years ago UK teams were fined a total of some £80,000 for displaying the poppy on Remembrance Day. At the time they were told that FIFA policies decreed that no political, religious or commercial messages could be displayed on the field.

How much hostility do you think is being generated among the already beleaguered public when they see players taking the knee and openly displaying BLM propaganda on their shirts? Have no doubt; this is a dangerous organisation taking advantage of people’s high emotional state to bring its ideologies to bear.

Don’t take my word for it. According to the New York Post, in a recently surfaced video, BLM’s co-founder Patrisse Cullors stated that she and her fellow organisers are ‘trained Marxists’. It was also reported that Cullors (36) was the protégé of Eric Mann, former agitator of the ‘Weather’ underground domestic terror organisation, and spent years absorbing the Marxist-Leninist ideology that has subsequently shaped her world view!

The BLM movement also advocates a guaranteed minimum income for all black people, free health care, free schooling, free food, free real estate, free gender reassignment surgery and free abortion (already disproportionately high among African American women – but apparently unborn black lives don’t actually matter to the BLM!)

They also want to abolish any plans for new jails, a defunding of the police and a global liberation movement which will overturn imperialism and capitalism! Basically they want it all. Do you think Mr Southgate has any knowledge of these aims when he instructs his players to take the knee before international matches?

Which brings me neatly to last week’s ‘faux pas’ when I had a senior moment and inadvertently referred to England’s manager as Gary Neville instead of Gareth Southgate. Neville was of course assistant manager from 2012 to 2016. But oh how the nasty negatives loved it! I could hear the gleeful rubbing of hands from here.

Don’t worry you ‘orrible lot; slips of this nature occur in the best of publications. Many thanks to those who took it all in good spirits, even those who jibed me (some unmercifully!). Perhaps this usually silent majority can also answer me one puzzling question; just why are most of the lefties such a nasty bunch?

Sorry I can’t reply to all your letters, but I do take oodles of pleasure in reading every one.

Keep the faith.

Love Leapy

[email protected]

Expatradioscotland.com Mon. Wed. Fri.

Leapy Lee’s opinions are his own and are not necessarily representative of those of the publishers, advertisers or sponsors.