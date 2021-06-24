Mechanic Crushed By Lorry As Jack Fails In Sevilla’s Lebrija

MECHANIC Crushed By A Lorry As The Jack Supporting Its Weight Fails, In Sevilla’s Lebrija



112 emergency services in Sevilla has reported the death of a 56-year-old vehicle mechanic who had been underneath the cab of a lorry, changing a wheel, when the jack that he had used to raise the lorry up, failed, causing the lorry to fall on top of him.

A call was received by 112 at around 4:45pm this afternoon, Thursday 24, from a co-worker, requesting assistance in a truck parking area by the roundabout at the entrance of the A-471 road into the Sevillian municipality of Lebjija, reporting that the lorry had collapsed on top of his workmate and he was trapped underneath it after the support jack had given way.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Firefighters from both Lebrija and Los Palacios fire stations were immediately mobilised, plus a 061 health services ambulance, along with patrols of the Guardia Civil, and the Local Police, who promptly arrived at the location of the tragic accident.

On arrival at the scene, it was already too late for the health professionals to do anything to help the mechanic who already, unfortunately, had been crushed by the lorry, and he was confirmed dead, with the incident being reported to the Labour Inspectorate and the Centre for the Prevention of Occupational Risks.

A plenary session being held at the Lebrija Town Hall held a minute of silence to observe the death of this man who was a resident of the town, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.