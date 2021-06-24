Man Injured In House Fire In Granada

A MAN has been injured with burns and affected by smoke inhalation in a fire this morning, June 23, in Granada.

A man has been injured with burns and affected by smoke inhalation in a fire registered this morning in a house in the Granada capital, according to the Andalucian Emergencies 112 services.

Several individuals alerted 112, at around 7:45am, that flames and smoke were coming out of a house located on Zenete street. The coordinating centre notified the Granada Firefighters, the National Police Corps, the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) and the Local Police.

The emergency operations posted to the scene of the event have confirmed that a 22-year-old man has been transferred to the Virgen de las Nieves hospital after suffering burns and smoke poisoning.

The news comes as National Police officers in Sevilla have arrested a 72-year-old man – JA.PG – suspected of being the perpetrator of 27 incidents where the video door entry systems on front doors in the city had been vandalised by fire.

Their investigation was launched on April 30 when one of the affected homeowners lodged a complaint with the police, explaining that the intercom on their front door entrance in Calle Zaragoza had been damaged by fire.

There followed a series of similar complaints from other homeowners which confirmed that there was a person using the same modus operandi in each incident, and was limiting the vandalism to just two areas, in Avenida de la Constitución and in the Historic Centre of Sevilla, without any preferred time of day for the actions, which resulted in a longer police operation having to take place before they caught the culprit.

