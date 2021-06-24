Man Attempts to Drown His Dog in the Middle of the Street in Madrid

Man Attempts to Drown His Dog in the Middle of the Street in Madrid
Man Attempts to Drown His Dog in the Middle of the Street in Madrid Credit: Pixabay

Man Attempts to Drown His Dog in the Middle of the Street in Madrid.

A MAN has been arrested in Madrid’s Coslada after he attempted to drown his dog in the middle of the street.

Luckily for the poor animal, Local Police officers were able to intervene. According to the local council the man has been arrested in Coslada by the Local Police after he attempted to drown his dog. He has been arrested for suspected abuse.

The shocking event happened a few days ago but luckily Local Police officers were on patrol and caught the man red-handed. The officers spotted the man, who appeared drunk at the time, as he tried to drown a dog.

Thanks to the quick action of the officers the life of Oso, the dog was saved.

The dog had been micro-chipped so it was possible to find out that the man who had tried to drown him, was in fact his owner.


Oso was taken by the Local Police officers to an Animal Protection Centre, where he is set to stay for a while. The dog’s owner has been arrested for the alleged offence of mistreatment, and he was also arrested for assaulting a police officer who stepped in to stop him from drowning the dog.

The City Council are seeking authorisation from the Community of Madrid to change the dog’s ownership over to the Animal Protection Centre. As soon as change of ownership has gone through the current owner will be disqualified from owning further animals, as reported 20 Minutos.

Thank you for reading, and don't forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


 

