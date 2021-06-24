Luxurious new apartment building coming to Ciudad Patricia Resort

THE Ciudad Patricia Resort which caters for senior residents is about to embark on its latest construction, Edificio Jazmín.

Building is due to start in 2022 with completion of the 18 luxurious two-bedroom apartments ready for occupation in 2023.

The entire resort is aimed at offering exceptional quality of living to those who are now retired with all of the support and security that you could possibly expect to receive.

These final 18 modern apartments will be built to the highest standard and are ideal for those who want to enjoy a larger than normal space in the most luxurious of surroundings as they enjoy their retirement lives here in Spain.

All of the apartments in the resort are special, but those in Edificio Jazmin go that step further to ensure that they are built to incorporate the latest advances in technology and offer just that bit more to the discerning resident who is looking for the best of everything.

Each apartment has two bedrooms, its own terrace or garden, a modern open plan kitchen and two bathrooms, whilst some apartments even have an expansive roof top terrace.

The architects have created an exceptional building which integrates harmoniously into the lush green parklands of the resort and the building will be situated close to the central building with its reception area, restaurant and other facilities.

It doesn’t matter where you are situated in Jazmin as there are lifts to all floors and once in your apartment there is underfloor heating as well as the latest technology to keep you cool and for those who may be a little hard of hearing, the rooms have sound insulation to ensure that no-one is bothered by noise.

Each apartment comes with its own individual storage room and if you are a driver, it will be possible to reserve a covered parking space at additional cost.

All in all, this is a fantastic opportunity to become a resident at Ciudad Patricia with all of the advantages of a secure friendly resort but with just 18 apartments available and five already reserved, you need to consider finding out more now before they are all snapped up.

To obtain a brochure or to find out more about this unique opportunity call Amanda Hobbs on (+34) 673 064 288 or email [email protected]. You can even WhatsApp Amanda on the same telephone number if you prefer.

To learn about the full range of services including 24-hour security and resident doctor, visit the resort website https://www.ciudadpatricia.es