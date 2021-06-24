Lorraine Kelly Takes Dig At Prince Harry Over Charles Funding ‘Son In His Thirties’

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly takes a swipe at Prince Harry over allegations Charles was funding his “son in his thirties.”

Kelly, 61, also gave her opinion on claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex rejected the title of Earl of Dumbarton for their son, Archie, due to the fact it contains the word “dumb.”

During the infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey at the beginning of this year, Harry said his father had cut him off financially when he stepped down as a senior royal. However, accounts from Clarence House have revealed that Charles supported Harry and William with around £4.5 million through the year from April 2020.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A senior spokesman from Clarence House claims it is unclear how much the Duke and Duchess received but that it was a “substantial” amount, according to sources.

Lorraine said: “Prince Harry is making headlines this morning, not for the first time, after claims he was cut off financially during that interview with Oprah.

“Well, these claims have now been cast into doubt according to newly published royal accounts. Prince Charles did actually continue to fund him after he stepped down as a senior royal and, to be honest, how long do you keep funding your kids? I mean, he’s in his late thirties!”

She went on to react to claims that Meghan and Harry rejected the Earl of Dumbarton title for their son.

On the subject of Harry and Meghan rejecting the Earl of Dumbarton title for Archie, Lorraine said: “Now, I don’t understand this. This is surreal,”

“But it is being claimed that Harry and Meghan rejected the title of Earl of Dumbarton for their son Archie because it contained the word “dumb” in it?

“I mean, come on. Come on! I cannot believe that is true! I mean, there’s dumb and there’s dumb! And that can’t be right, that cannot be right! No, absolutely not!”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.