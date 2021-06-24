Legion d’Honneur for Aircrew Association’s John Russell

FRENCH RECOGNITION: Assistant Defence Attache Captain Xavier de Cervoisier and John Russell Photo credit: Jan Adams

THE Aircrew Association Costa Blanca recently held a unique, four-element, function in Benitachell.

The occasion included the award of Chevalier de L’Ordre National de la Legion d’Honneur to John Russell, the Association’s most “mature” member.

It was also time to bid farewell to Henry Horth, the Aircrew Association’s president of five years, while appointing the new president, Tom Brown and entertaining the Association’s ladies.

John Russell was presented with his award before the lunch that followed by the Assistant Defence Attache from the French Embassy in Madrid, Captain Xavier de Cervoisier.

Prior to pinning the award, Captain de Cervoisier made an impressive speech in English, highlighting the many operational sorties and other activities in which John had participated during the Second World War, contributing to the liberation of France.

This was a special occasion including a mixture of joy, at the presentation of John Russell’s Legion d’Honneur and sadness at the departure of Henry Horth.


All in all, it was another memorable day for the diary of the Aircrew Association Costa Blanca, all involved agreed afterwards.

