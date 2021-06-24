Judges Revealed For 2021 Series Of Strictly Come Dancing

BBC reveals the judges for the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Returning to the judging panel once again are acid tongued Craig Revel Horwood, Let’s Dance Germany judge Motsi Mabuse and The Queen of Latin herself, Shirley Ballas.

In addition to the trio, Strictly’s longest serving Professional Dancer Anton Du Beke will be taking up residency on the opposite side of the judges desk this year as he joins the judging panel for the entire series, following a two-week stint as judge during the 2020 series.

Due to the ongoing uncertainty regarding international travel restrictions caused by Covid-19, Bruno Tonioli, who has been a fixture on Strictly since 2004 and is also a judge on Dancing With The Stars in the US, will be unable to take part in the series this year.

Anton Du Beke joined Strictly during its first series and is the only professional dancer to have danced in every series to date, bringing plenty of experience and expertise to the panel.

Anton Du Beke said, “My loves I cannot tell you how thrilled I am to be stepping into Bruno’s brogues for the next series of Strictly. It’s a dream come true to be judging alongside the best of the best and I promise to be kinder to all the couples than any of them have ever been to me.”

Bruno Tonioli added, “Whilst I am gutted to not be on the show this year there is one person and one person only that could take my place – it’s just a shame they weren’t available. Darlings I’m kidding, I’m kidding! Seriously though, I have to tell you, Anton is Mr Strictly and if anybody is filling in for me, it has to be him. I honestly wouldn’t have it any other way and I am so excited to see him waggle his paddle.”

