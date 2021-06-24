Harry And William ‘Promised To Never Let Anyone Come Between Them’.

Before Princess Diana’s death she had made Harry and William promise ‘to never let anyone come between them’ according to Royal author Robert Lacey.

Simone Simmons, a psychic and friend of Princess Diana has said that William and Harry promised that they would be “best friends”. Princess Diana had hoped that the boys would always be together and never let anyone come between them.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In the updated edition of the Battle of Brothers book, Robert Lacey has discussed Ms Simmons’ memories of the event, when Princess Diana told William and Harry that: “You must promise me that you will always be each other’s best friends.

“And never let anyone come between you.”

Robert also wrote that: “Both boys promised they would keep to that, Simmons remembers.

“They high-fived each other and gave their mother a big cuddle.

“‘Anybody would have melted at the sight,’” Ms Simmons remembered.

After that the boys headed out to play football together.

Now though the Royal rift appears to be growing between the two brothers. In other recent Royal news, Kate and Prince William did not have a sit-down conversation with Harry after the funeral of Prince Philip, as according to a royal historian they were worried that info would be leaked.

After the funeral service at Windsor Castle Harry was spotted chatting to Kate and Prince William. Previously though it had been believed that the brothers had made time to talk to each other for hours after the funeral. But, according to leading royal historian Robert Lacey, this conversation did not happen due to fears of information being leaked.

Lacey, in his new version of the Battle of the Brothers book, claims that the conversation did not take place.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.