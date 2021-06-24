Guardia Civil Find 400 Kilos Of Hashish In Mijas

THE Guardia Civil have seized 400 kilos of hashish in a drug trafficking operation today, Thursday, June 24.

The Guardia Civil have been carrying out an operation against drug trafficking in Mijas this morning, Thursday, June 24, and have seized 400 kilos of hashish.

Sources close to the investigation have said that several bundles of the drug were found in what would be called a “hashish nursery”, resulting in the arrest of eight people.

Around 120 officers of the Guardia Civil belonging to the Malaga Civil Guard Command, the South Drug Trafficking Coordination Agency (OCON), the Rapid Action Group (GAR) and the Regional Center for Analysis and Intelligence against Drug Trafficking (Crain) carried out the investigation.

According to Malaga Hoy, the operation began at 9:30am in which officers had been investigating an organisation allegedly related to the international trafficking of hashish. A total of six searches were carried out in Mijas and Fuengirola.

The news comes as Officers of the National Police arrested a man in Malaga for drug trafficking and selling hashish to young people and students. An operation was carried out within the framework for coexistence and improvement of security in educational centres and their surroundings that resulted in the 64-year-old man’s arrest.

The perpetrator specialised in selling small packets of hashish for the price of one euro, making it more accessible to minors, who were his main buyers. He would also wrap the drugs in sweet wrappers and dubbed them “caramelitos” or “joint to euro”.

