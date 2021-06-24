Gibraltar Holds Referendum To Ease Strict Abortion Ban On June 24

TODAY, Thursday, June 24, Gibraltarians are called to vote in a referendum to ease their strict abortion bans.

Around 23,000 Gibraltarians are called to vote in a referendum to ease one of the strictest abortion bans in the region, where abortion is banned in all circumstances and carries penalties that can go up to life imprisonment – although a woman or doctor has never been convicted of this.

A Gibraltar government spokeswoman said yesterday, June 23: “Abortion simply doesn’t happen,” adding that inhabitants of Gibraltar can easily travel to Spain or elsewhere.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The referendum campaign has been divisive due to opponents claiming the wording is too permissive, according to Majorca Daily Bulletin.

The amendment will be for criminal law to allow termination of pregnancies carried out by registered physicians within the first 12 weeks if the pregnancy causes more risk than the termination. Also, under certain circumstances, for example, if the foetus suffers from fatal abnormalities.

Gibraltar Pro-Life Movement said on its Facebook page that the wording of the law is “too extreme” and leaves room for people to interpret it as allowing abortion “all through the full nine months of pregnancy”.

“Everything that happens after the 12th week (of pregnancy) is about saving the life of the mother or a fatal foetal abnormality,” said cheif minister Fabian Picardo, who supports the “yes” camp, in an interview on local GBC TV station.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.