Fewer sunbeds for Benidorm beaches

BENIDORM town hall has now prepared the layout of its principal beaches for the high season.

“We began working on plans for the beaches from the moment the pandemic began, developing the successful marked-out system we introduced in June 2020 which can be adapted to the circumstances and needs of the moment,” Perez said.

The concessionary company will maintain the level of the lifesaving, beach-cleaning and accessible beach services set out in its contract, announced Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The number of zones reserved for the concessionary’s sunbeds have been reduced and the daily maximum of sunbeds for hire has been cut from 6,315 to 3,500, announced Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez.