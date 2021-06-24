Fewer Imserso places this year

THE central government confirmed that the Imserso subsidised holidays for pensioners will go ahead, with arrivals scheduled for October onwards.

Toni Mayor, president of the regional hoteliers’ association Hosbec, expressed disappointment with the announcement, as the sector had hoped for an earlier start to the holidays.

Far from the hoped-for “notable increase,” places on this year’s Imserso holidays have been reduced by more than 100,000 to a nationwide 816,029 for the coming campaign.

Of these, 180,000 places will be allocated to the Valencian Community, most of them for Benidorm hotels.

Organising the holidays was due to be put out to tender at the end of June, with bids reviewed in July and contracts awarded in August although this, too, has set alarm bells ringing.

Any hitches would prevent hotels from welcoming Imserso tourists in October, Hosbec warned and it would take only one appeal from a rejected bidder to hold up the first arrivals.