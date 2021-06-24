SEEING an important economic link with its members, the Commonwealth Business Office opens in Gibraltar on June 23 .

When Gibraltar sadly removed the European Union flag from one of its three flag poles at the land border with Spain, it was replaced by the Commonwealth flag.

It was five years ago that despite Gibraltar returning a 96 per cent remain vote in the Brexit referendum that it became clear that in the long-run people of Gibraltar would have to leave the EU.

Now, the Chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) Lord Marland has formally opened the Council’s offices in Gibraltar in the presence of the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who has responsibility for relations with the Commonwealth.

CWEIC has a mandate from the Heads of Government to promote trade and investment across the organisation which has 53 member nations, a number of associated and overseas territories with 2.4 billion people.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Lord Marland to Gibraltar once again.

“The Government is delighted that the CWEIC have now formally opened their doors in Gibraltar.

This will bring exciting new commercial and trade opportunities to members of the business community.

“Gibraltar has always been proud of our long and historic relationship with the Commonwealth.

“We set our ourselves the task on departure from the European Union of strengthening and deepening that relationship across the many different sectors of Commonwealth activity.

“The opening of this office is in line with the policy of the Government in that regard.”

