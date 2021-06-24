BRITS With Both Jabs Won’t Need To Quarantine On Return To The UK In Future it has been announced

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, confirmed this evening, Thursday 24, that British holidaymakers who have had both vaccine jabs, in the near future will no longer need to quarantine on return to the UK when returning from destinations that are on the amber list.

This brings hope that tourist destinations like Spain, Greece, and France that are currently on the amber travel list could well be moved into the green list, with no exact date given, but possibly as soon as August.

Mr Shapps said in his press conference, “We’re moving forward with efforts to safely reopen international travel this summer, and thanks to the success of our vaccination programme, we’re now able to consider removing the quarantine period for fully vaccinated UK arrivals from amber countries – showing a real sign of progress”.

“It’s right that we continue with this cautious approach, to protect public health and the vaccine rollout as our top priority, while ensuring that our route out of the international travel restrictions is sustainable”, according to The Sun, with details to be finalised by ministers, and more information is expected to be announced next month.

It is thought that after having the second injection, travellers will have to wait a minimum of two weeks before flying anywhere abroad, with children expected to be able to travel freely and without the need to quarantine.

Plans are still being discussed between No10 Downing Street and the Department for Transport regarding Brits with both jabs having to take fewer tests when returning to Britain from amber list countries, but there has been no final decision announced about this yet.

Travellers were given the good news this evening that more countries have been added to the green list: Madeira, The Balearic Islands, Malta, the Caribbean, and more, meaning Brits will not need to self-isolate on return from these destinations.

