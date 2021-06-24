Britney Pleads For Her Freedom

Britney Spears pleaded for her freedom from the conservatorship which has seen her life controlled by her father for 13 years.

Britney Spears told a court yesterday that she feels abused by a longstanding conservatorship order that sees her father control her wealth and health.

It is the first time the 39-year-old singer publicly spoke out about the arrangement.

Spears said the conservatorship has had control over the most intimate details of her life, including whether or not she can have a child. She also said she was forced to take medications that she did not want and that she was forced to perform against her will.

She also said her father, Jamie, enjoyed controlling her.

“I want this conservatorship to end – I truly believe that this conservatorship is abusive,” she told Judge Brenda Penny on June 23.

“I want to be able to get married to my boyfriend and have a baby but the conservatorship told me I can’t do that. I have an IUD (intrauterine device) inside me to prevent me from having a baby.

“I want to go to a doctor and take it out so I can have a baby but they (the conservatorship) told me no. I feel ganged up on and bullied and alone. I want changes. I want changes going forward, and I deserve changes. It’s my wish and dream for all of this to end.’

“In California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking, making anyone work against their will, taking all their possessions away credit card, cash, phone, passport. The reason I’m telling you this is because I don’t think the state of California can have all this written in the court documents from the time I showed up and do absolutely nothing.,” she added.

Judge Penny said that she will set a date for a hearing as soon as possible.

