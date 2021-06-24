Breaking News: Eleven-storey Building Collapses Sparking Massive Rescue Operation In Miami.

Miami is in shock as an eleven-storey building collapses overnight, sparking a massive rescue operation.

The rescue operation is now underway after an eleven-storey tower block partially collapsed overnight in Miami. Sadly, many people are feared to be dead or still trapped inside the building. The building started to collapse at 1:20 am local time, when many people would have still been asleep inside.

It is thought that the apartment block is called Champlain Towers South.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue over 80 vehicles are on site along with rescue teams, and are trying to save people from the building collapse. So far a minimum of eight people have been rushed to hospital and this includes one firefighter.

Both police and firefighters rushed to the scene of the collapse and currently the number of casualties is not known.

The Miami Beach tower block was built in 1981 and has over 200 homes in the building. One man had been on holiday with his family next door and told Fox News: ‘It was the craziest thing I ever heard in my life.’

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said: ‘We are on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street and Collins Avenue.

‘Over 80 MDFR units, including technical rescue teams, are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments.’

The police department for Miami Beach commented: ‘MBPD and @MiamiBeachFire are assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida.

‘Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting. Please follow Miami Dade Fire for updated information.’

