Arctic voyage for five winners

FIVE women who have conquered cancer will sail more than 4,600 kilometres to the Arctic circle in September.

The five were chosen to take part in the seventh edition of the Reto Pelayo Vida (Pelayo Life Challenge), following a tough selection process.

When September comes they will leave Vigo (Galicia), making for the 66th Parallel North, the point where the Atlantic and Arctic oceans meet.

They recently visited the Club Nautico yacht club in Campello where they were greeted by the Bosun, Francisco J Perez Sierra and Sports councillor Cristian Palomares.

They explained that they will be helping to crew the boat during the crossing surrounded by ice, icebergs and glaciers in below-freezing temperatures without any kind of exterior help.

It will be an endurance test for the women who have already shown that they could defeat cancer and can complete another type of voyage in extreme and aggressive conditions.

This is the seventh edition of the international challenge organised by the Pelayo insurance company that passes on a message of hope to other women with cancer.

It also draws attention to the need to ensure that early detection of women’s cancers does not lose momentum owing to the Covid pandemic.