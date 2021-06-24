Añoreta Resort Celebrates Its 31st Anniversary With A Golf Tournament.

Añoreta Resort holds its 31st anniversary tournament on June 25 and 26. The Añoreta family will get together to view the changes done to the course to make the golf experience even more enjoyable.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Tournament will be played over two days: the first, on the 25th, will be Fourball Stableford and the 26th, Greensome Stableford.

Once the tournament is over, a gala dinner will be held at the Bendita Katalina gastronomic space, where prizes will also be awarded to the first five classified couples, for the closest ball to par 3 and for the longest drive in the men’s and women’s categories. In addition, there will also be a prize draw.

The registration fee for the XXXI Añoreta Resort Anniversary Tournament is 45 euros for members and 60 euros for visitors, in both cases including the gala dinner. If you only want to attend the dinner, the price is €35. Registration can be made on 952 40 50 00 or at [email protected] until Wednesday June 24.

Read more local sport updates:

Velez CF will meet the Canarian teams in the second division of RFEF

The Axarquia Swimming Club Announced Champions

Three metals for the GYMCOSTA club in the Andalusian Promises Championship

As reported by Axarquia Plus