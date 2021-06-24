Alleged Racial Attack At Nikki Beach, Marbella

By
Laura Kemp
-
0
Alleged Racial Attack At Nikki Beach, Marbella
Alleged Racial Attack At Nikki Beach, Marbella. Image - Twitter

Yesterday, June 23, a group of young women were attacked by a couple in what they are saying was a racially motivated attack at Nikki Beach, Marbella.

THREE women who went to enjoy a day out at Nikki Beach, Marbella, yesterday, June 23, were attacked by a couple in an alleged attack motivated by what the women claim was “racist.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

One of the women took to Twitter and Instagram after they had been told to leave the popular beach club in Marbella. One woman wrote in her Instagram post 15 hours ago: “Nikki Beach Marbella allowed someone to throw a bottle at [my friend’s] head and walk straight out of the pool club and call the police for complaining that nothing was done. Nikki Beach did nothing to help and kicked us out leaving our injured friend inside alone.


“She is in hospital having her head stitched back together while they are continuing their holiday. This was an unprovoked racial attack. We paid to be there, there is no reason we should’ve been treated the way we were today. Rojeen is the sweetest person in the world, anyone who has met her will say the same, all she was doing is defending us while we were racially attacked, she did not deserve any of this. These people should not be able to get away with it.”

It has since been announced on Twitter just one hour ago that the couple in question who threw the Champagne bottle at the young women in the unprovoked attack have been detained at the airport after trying to leave the country this morning.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Laura Kemp
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Laura is from a small seaside town in North Wales and has also lived in Liverpool and Manchester, where she studied English Literature and worked in social media and marketing. Laura moved to the city of Zaragoza last August to teach English, but after missing the coast she decided to move to beautiful Nerja to enjoy the sun and sea. Laura has a passion for animals, films, outdoor activities, writing and the environment.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here