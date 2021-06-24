A disappointing day’s fishing

The Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club latest outing was to Section B2 of the River Jucar in neighbouring Valencia province.

The day began with a short shower and a temperature of 16 degrees which developed into a bright and sunny 23 degree,s although the water remained cloudy with practically no flow.

There were 11 contestants with the best total weight of the day going to Jack Janssen (6.4 kilos), followed by Frank Povey (6.1 kilos) while Steve Arnott won best fish of the day, with a 1.5-kilo carp.

There were three dry nets and just 24 fish caught with a total weight of 29 kilos.

“Overall, it was a bad day’s fishing,” said Jeff Richards, the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s secretary.

For further information, contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 and [email protected]) or call Ray Craig (966 492 083).