WHO “Concerned” By Number Of Fans At EURO 2020 Matches

The World Health Organisation is “concerned” about the number of fans being allowed to attend EURO 2020 matches including plans to let 60,000 spectators attend semi-finals in Wembley.

On June 22 the government announced that more than 60,000 fans will be permitted to attend Euro 2020 semi-finals. The semi-finals and final on July 6, 7 and 11 will see the largest crowds assembled at a sporting event in the UK in over 15 months.

Speaking to Sky News, WHO official Robb Butler, said, “WHO is concerned about easing of restrictions in some of the host countries.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“A few of the stadiums hosting the tournament are now increasing the number of spectators allowed in the stadium to watch a game. In a few of the host cities, Covid-19 cases are already on the rise in the area where matches will be held.

“Learning from experience, we must act fast on signals showing increasing cases – expanding testing and sequencing; stepping up contact tracing; and building very high vaccine uptake fast among those vulnerable and most at risk,” he added.

The matches will form part of the of the Government’s Events Research Programme and all attendees will have to follow strict Covid-19 entry requirements.

The move follows the confirmation last week that the June 29 match and semi-finals and final would be hosted with at least 40,000 fans under the third phase of the Government’s world-leading Events Research Programme (ERP).

All ticket holders hoping to attend the matches will need to follow a number of strict entry requirements including having a negative Covid-19 test or proof of full vaccination 14 days before the fixture. They will also be able to display a NHS negative Lateral Flow Test result via email, test message or the NHS App.

Fans registered with a GP in England will be able to display their proof of vaccination via the NHS App, people from Scotland and Wales will be able to provide proof printed out.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.