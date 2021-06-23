Traffic delays for Wednesday June 23 in Velez-Malaga, Torre del Mar and Almayta.

Thinking of heading out on the roads today? Before heading out, make sure to check below for the list of streets in Velez-Malaga, Torre del Mar and Almayate that will be closed to traffic throughout the day today (Wednesday June 23).

Vélez-Málaga

– Calle Reñidero nº. 27 (road closure) from 7.00 to 8.00 a.m., due to unloading of material.

– Calle Correos y Telégrafos (parking area) from 7.30 a.m., due to weeding.

– Calle Cristo de los Vigías (parking area) from 7.30 a.m. due to road repair work.

– Calle José Beltrán Niño de Vélez (parking area), due to painting of Gavinet II building.

– Calle Martillo, due to danger of collapse.

Torre del Mar

– Avenida Victoria Kent (one lane parking area) during the whole day, due to the dismantling of a tower crane.

– Calle Acequia (parking area), due to the painting of the Torrebella building.

– Calle Pintor Cipriano Maldonado, towards Vélez-Torre del Mar and exit from Calle Puerta del Mar to the Tomillar roundabout, due to road works.

– Calle Ros Alférez (parking area), due to painting of the Ros building.

– Calle Jábega (parking spaces), due to painting of the Bahía building.

– Calle Levante (parking spaces), due to exterior painting in Levante building.

Almayate

– Calle Farmacéutico Moreno Chica (parking spaces), due to painting of the Conj. El Llano.

As reported by Axarquia Plus