Velez CF will meet the Canarian teams in the second division of RFEF.



Velez and Antequera will be part of group four of the second division of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, a new category that will group 18 teams.

The two representatives from Malaga have been paired with teams from Andalusia, Extremadura, the Canary Islands and one from Ceuta. In addition to Velez and Antequera, the teams from Extremadura: Don Benito, Montijo, Cacereño, Villanovense and Mérida will form part of this group; the Canaries: Tamaraceite, Las Palmas Atlético, Mensajero and Pulido San Mateo and the rest are Ceuta and the Andalusian teams of Cádiz B, Coria, Córdoba, Xerez Deportivo and San Roque. There is one place left for San Fernando and Tenisca from the Canary Islands. The champion will go straight up and the second to fifth will play promotion play-offs, and then cross paths with other groups. The bottom five are relegated, but with the option of one more relegation.

The league would start on 5 September, with 34 matches to be played, ending on 15 May, with the promotion play-offs to follow.

As reported by Axarquia Plus