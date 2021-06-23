UK Losing £639 million Every Day Because of Travel Restrictions

If the UK does not open up international travel further, it will cost a staggering £639 million a day, The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) warned on June 22.

In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the global tourism body said 218,000 jobs are at risk on top of the 307,000 already lost.

Virginia Messina, Senior Vice President of the WTTC, said, “If international travel remains off limits for the whole of July, WTTC research has shown that every day, the UK would lose a staggering £639 million, severely delaying the UK’s economic recovery and competitiveness.

“Stalling the resumption of international travel could cost the country dearly. We simply can’t afford any further delay – we are running out of time and money, with many more businesses in danger of going bust, which would result in more job losses,” she continued.

“However, there are steps that the government can take now so that by June 24 when the green list of travel destinations is updated, we can get travel safely moving again, bring certainty to a market begging for stability and help power the economic recovery.

“Only through these measures will the future be brighter for many and will we be able to achieve a long term, inclusive and sustainable recovery. The restoration of free cross-border mobility is essential to help drive the economic recovery from the pandemic,” she added.

WTTC’s open letter to the Prime Minister proposes four key measures:

Reopen international travel by allowing fully vaccinated citizens to travel freely without quarantine, both inbound and outbound. They should be able to visit countries with similar vaccination levels and with proven low-infection rates, such as the EU, the US and Canada, through a data-driven transparent approach which will help restore consumer confidence.

Remove PCR testing requirements for travel from countries on the green list and replace by a rapid test or no test

Require only one test for those travelling from countries on the amber list of travel destinations. PCR tests are expensive and inconvenient, and their use will continue to deter people from travelling for either business or leisure.

Set a date to reopen international travel – to be announced on June 24 and implemented by July 19, in line with the final unlocking of social measures in England.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Johnson has insisted the government is “working on” relaxing travel restrictions for holidaymakers with both jabs but it will not be able to do so until it is proven that it is safe. On June 22, the Prime Minister also urged caution and predicted a “difficult year” for the travel industry.

