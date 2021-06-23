The La Cala del Moral Fair will be held on June 24, 25 and 27.

The City Council of Rincón de la Victoria’s Department of Fairs and Festivities announced this Monday that the celebration of La Feria de La Cala del Moral on 24, 25, and 27 June, will take place, with health and safety measures implemented.

Clara Perles (Cs), the area’s mayor, has emphasised “the unprecedented and critical deployment that we have planned to build this fair safely during the Coronavirus pandemic.”

The event will take place from 3pm 12am on 24, 25, and 27 June in Plaza Gloria Fuertes.

“There will be no bar, but those who wish to drink alcohol may do so at the square’s catering establishments or at the municipal tables that will be set and made freely available to the public, provided they adhere to the catering regulations,” Perles explains.

Additionally, the councillor states, “From the 24th to the 27th, catering establishments throughout La Cala del Moral’s central business district will be permitted to play live music from 4pm to 8pm, and has stated that “for the programming of this fair, we consulted local artists as well as municipal associations and collectives, without whom this fair would not be possible.”

From 25 June to 4 July, various attractions will be installed in Llano Baluma and Llano de las Palmeras.

As with previous years, which are free of light and sound will be implemented daily between 9pm and 10pm for those with autism spectrum disorders.

Event Programme

24th June: 3pm Jorge Blanca DJ

8:30pm. Grupo de Castañuelas de la Asociación Cultural Estrella del Alba

9pm Concierto de Marengo 25th June: 3pm. DJ Toulalan

9pm Gala Benéfica Asociación A Bailar La Cala del Moral

10:30pm Flamenco Fusión Belén Ballesteros 27th June: 3pm DJ Toulalan

4pm Concierto de “La Movida”

10pm Actuación del coro rociero “Al Compás de las Estellas”

10:30pm Actuación de la orquesta “Al Andalus”

As reported by Axarquia Plus