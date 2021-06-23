The Axarquia Swimming Club Announced Champions.

The Axarquía Swimming Club is proclaimed winner of the Qualifying Phase of the Andalusian Championship.

The qualifying phase of the Andalusian Championship for the Benjamn was held in Torremolinos’ Virgen del Carmen pool over the weekend, which was attended by Benjamn himself. Clubs from the eastern provinces of Andalusia, including Almeria, Granada, Jaen, and Malaga, were in attendance for this tournament.

A total of 247 swimmers from 21 different clubs took part in the competition. In total, 32 junior swimmers (22 boys and 10 girls) represented Club Natacion Axarquia in the competition, with the goal of qualifying for the Final Phase, which will take place on the 24th and 25th of July in Linares.

Overall, the results have been outstanding, with the Axarquia club being able to call itself champion in each of the three classifications: male, female, and overall. They have won a total of 32 medals, including 16 gold medals, 5 silver medals, and 11 bronze medals.

Axarquia Swimming Club has achieved results that distinguish it as one of the most powerful quarries in the Andalusian autonomous community and that reinforce it as one of the most prestigious clubs in the country.

As reported by Axarquia Plus