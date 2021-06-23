Ten Arrested for Possession of Hashish off the Coast of Cadiz

IN an operation carried out by the Cadiz Guardia Civil, a criminal organization dedicated to the distribution of hashish along the coast of Cadiz by the sea in double bottom vessels has been dismantled. A total of ten people, including the leaders of the organization, have been arrested and more than 230 kilos of hashish have been seized.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, three searches have been carried out in homes located in the Cadiz towns of Barbate and Chiclana de la Frontera. The operation began last March in which it was possible to verify the existence of a criminal organization based in the towns of Conil and Chiclana de la Frontera that was dedicating itself to the introduction of hashish along the Cadiz coast, using four semi-rigid boats with double bottoms installed in each of them.

During the first steps of the investigation, the officers established several monitoring and control devices for these people, where it was found that during the months of April and June there were several launchings with different boats and itineraries. All these launches were always led by one of the main detainees, whose main role was to direct and organize the caches with direct participation in the organization of transport, location of nurseries located in different places and with numerous security measures to achieve concealment of the narcotics, as well as counter-surveillance in the itineraries before and after the stash to detect possible police presence.

After the relevant investigations were carried out, officers determined during the interception of one of the semi-rigid boats on June 4, the confirmation of the suspicions by preventing the introduction of 230 kilograms of hashish arranged in bundles and hidden in a double bottom. Due to these events, on June 15, the corresponding entries and searches were carried out at the homes of the organization’s main investigated individuals in the Cadiz towns of Chiclana de la Frontera and Barbate, where three of the semi-rigid boats used in the caches by the criminal organization, documentation and nautical elements were intervened. As a result of this operation, ten people, including the main leaders of the organization, have been arrested for the crime of drug trafficking.