Strawberry Moon Can Be Observed From Spain This Week

STRAWBERRY MOON Or Pink Moon Can Be Observed From Spain This Week



For all lovers of astronomy, this week you will be able to observe the strawberry supermoon or pink moon from Spanish soil, and this full moon, which will look larger than normal, will occur on the night of June 24 to June 25, just three days after the solstice begins that begins the summer season, and will be the last one of 2021.

As explained in the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, better known as NASA, the moon travels around the Earth in an elliptical orbit, and every month, the satellite passes through the closest point to our planet, known as perigee, and through the apogee, that is, the farthest from the Earth’s surface.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Supermoons are a phenomenon that occurs when the Moon is at or near its closest point to the Earth, at the same time that it is full, and the term was coined by the astrologer Richard Nolle for the first time in 1979, according to 20minutos.es.

Meteored, the portal that specialises in astronomy, explains that the supermoon got its name in Native American times, because it marks the beginning of the strawberry harvesting season, with Europeans knowing it more commonly as a pink moon, associated “with the harvest of roses, and also a hot moon, due to the beginning of summer in the northern hemisphere”.