Slight Drop in Coronavirus Infection Rate in Malaga

THE coronavirus infection rate in Malaga has been more or less stabilized for three weeks. It has ranged between 150.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants registered on June 4 to 163.6 on June 11. In that range, it has been moving since the beginning of the month but it goes down, albeit very slowly. On Monday, June 21, the incidence was 153.7. On Tuesday, June 22, it rose to 155.8. Currently, June 23, it now stands at 155.5.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, health workers insist that the guard should not be lowered, even more so when from Saturday, June 26, the use of the mask in open spaces will not be mandatory. In the case of the capital, the most populated area of the province, the fall is greater; from 155.5 on Tuesday, June 22, to 151.4 this Wednesday, June 23. However, both the provincial rate and that of Malaga city are within the high-risk area, which is the one that goes from 150 to 250 positives per 100,000 inhabitants.

Infections, in line with the rate, also fell slightly. On Tuesday, June 22, 265 were recorded and this Wednesday, June 23, 235 were registered in the province of Malaga. In addition, another positive fact is that there are more recoveries from the virus than new infections, with 235 infection cases while 243 people have overcome the disease in recent hours. Since March 2020, 104,704 patients have contracted the virus and 101,039 have been cured in the province.

Another covid related death has been registered in the past 24 hours. In total, since this health crisis began, 1,669 patients have lost their lives to the virus. So far this month, 24 patients have died as a result of coronavirus and therefore this figure exceeds the 23 deaths that were registered last May.