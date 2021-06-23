Singer Chris Brown is Being Investigated for Assault on Another Woman

THE singer and ex-boyfriend of Rihanna, Chris Brown, has been accused of hitting a woman during an argument at his home in Los Angeles, as reported by the TMZ portal. The Los Angeles Police Department spokesman has shared with the media that a patrol responded to the notice, which took place on Friday, June 18, in the San Fernando Valley, California.

According to sources at LAPD, the incident is being investigated as an assault, so it is likely to be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office. According to the information published by the Radar Online portal, the alleged and anonymous victim called the police to warn them that Chris Brown had attacked her on the property. The woman has stated that the artist hit her head with enough force to dislodge some of the hair tissue. So far it is unknown if Brown will face any charges and he has not spoken to any networks about it either.

The singer, who could face justice again, has already had other cases of assault on his previous partners. In 2009, the singer was arrested for physically assaulting singer Rihanna and pleaded guilty to serious battery. Two years after completing his probation, he received a restraining order on model and actress Karrueche Tran. And a year later, in 2018, he was again charged with presiding over a drug-fueled orgy at his Los Angeles mansion, where a woman was sexually assaulted by two of his associates.

