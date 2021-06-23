Sigfrido Fruit Plans To Increase Its Subtropical Fruit Production In Axarquia.

Sigfrido Fruit based in Axarquia plans to increase its subtropical fruit production by a staggering 20 per cent this year.

Sigfrido Molina, the company CEO has explained that the trees this year have even more fruit than last year, which allows the company to be optimistic. Sigfrido Fruit hope that this year their mango and avocado production will increase by a staggering 20 per cent. The 2020 – 2021 year had been very difficult for the company.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The crops of both mango and avocado are looking good, and the farms have more fruit than last year. Sigfrido Molina said that: “The fact that next season will bring higher volume means direct and indirect job creation, movement in the economy and, in general, the generation of wealth for everyone.”

In fact, the fields are said to be in a perfect condition for fruit production. Molina said: “After flowering, the fruit remains very beautiful. We haven’t suffered from excessively high temperatures, so the fruit is staying on the tree. It has to be taken into account that the winds from the land burn the fruit and have a great effect on its development. This hasn’t happened, at least for the moment, which has benefited the crop”.

As reported Axarquia Plus, the company expects to have a fantastic crop although there are worries surrounding possible water shortages. The CEO commented that: “a fantastic crop is on the horizon, although we are worried about those hot days that may come soon and the water shortage because the aquifers are at a minimum and it is likely that we will encounter irrigation restrictions from the Regional Government, but in spite of this, the forecast is optimistic”.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.